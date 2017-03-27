After launching high-end Moto G5 Plus, Lenovo is gearing up to release the generic Moto G5 model in India.

Lenovo's Moto India Twitter handle has teased a clip confirming that the Moto G5 will soon land in the market. There is no word on the price of the Moto G5, but going by the specifications, it will certainly be priced under Rs. 14,000 and directly compete with popular Redmi Note 4 and Asus Zenfone 3s Max.

Both the phones come with the same design language, including metal cover on the back with huge circular camera module identical to Moto Z series. However, they differ in terms of screen size, camera module, battery capacity and CPU configuration.

The regular Moto G5 model sports a 5.0-inch full HD display and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU backed by 2GB/3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP snapper on the front. It is also said to have a 2,800mAh battery with rapid charging feature.

On the other hand, Moto G5 Plus series boasts a slightly bigger 5.2-inch screen with full HD resolution.

It houses a 14nm architecture-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) and feature a 12MP camera on the back, a 5MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh cell with Turbo charging technology.

Do you sap your data pack on cat videos & are still not #EntertainedEnough?

Wait for something different. Wait for the #motog5.

Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/ysSNGb4Jut — Moto India (@Moto_IND) March 24, 2017

Key aspect of the both the Moto G5 series is that they support Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based digital butler-- Google Assistant seen in flagship Pixel phone series. However, they are not coming with digital assistant out-of-the-box, it will be delivered via software update in coming days from Google.

Key specifications of Lenovo Moto G5 and the G5 Plus: