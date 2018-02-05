In a bid to encourage technology companies to embrace the Narendra Modi government's ambitious 'Make in India' initiative, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had last week increased taxes on imported mobiles, televisions and related accessories and components.

As a result, Apple iPhones, which are already expensive, will now cost dearer. This is the second time in two months that the company has been forced increase the prices of its products. In December 2017, the government had raised the customs duty from 12 percent to 15 percent, resulting in iPhones prices soar by four percent. Now, the tax has been raised from 15 percent to 20 percent.

Apple iPhone X had made its debut in India in November 2017 with prices starting Rs 89,000. It was later increased to 92,430 and due to the latest hike, will now cost Rs 95,390. The 256GB variant's launch price was Rs 1,02,000; it was raised to Rs 1,05,720 and now, it will set you back by a whopping Rs 1,08,930

On the other hand, Apple iPhone 8 Plus—256GB and 64GB—models used to cost Rs 73,000 and Rs 86,000, and now, are priced Rs 77,560 and Rs 91,110, respectively.

The generic iPhone 8—64GB and 256GB—models' costs Rs. 67,940 and Rs 81,500. Previously, they used to cost Rs 64,000 and Rs 77,000, respectively.

Even the older models, such as iPhone 7 and 6s series, which were given a generous price-cut of close to Rs 14,000, soon after the launch of the iPhone X and iPhone 8 series, have been hiked again.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus—32GB &128GB—models used to cost Rs 59,000 and Rs 68,000, respectively. Now, they are priced Rs 62,840 and Rs 72,060, respectively.

The standard iPhone 7—32GB and 128GB—now costs Rs 52,370 (against previous Rs 49,000) and Rs 61,560 (against previous Rs 58,000).

[Note: For those unaware, the 256GB version of the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, which used to cost Rs 80,000 and the Rs 92,000, have been discontinued]

As far as the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6s Plus series are concerned, the company has increased the 128GB models' price from Rs 49,000 and Rs 58,000 (128GB) to Rs 50,660 and Rs 61,060, respectively.

On the other hand, the 32GB models of the iPhone 6s and the 6s Plus now costs Rs 41,550 and Rs 50,740, against the old price of Rs 40,000 and Rs 49,000, respectively.

On the bright side, the 128GB and 32GB models of the iPhone SE series price have remained same -- Rs 35,500 and Rs 26,000. This is probably because Apple in collaboration with its official OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) Wistron Corporation assembles iPhone SE at its plant in Peenya, the western industrial hub of Bengaluru.

With the increase in the customs duty, Apple will now rethink its strategy in India and might probably start production of other iPhone models in India.

Recently, Wistron Corporation had made headlines that the company is on the verge of buying close to 100 acres of land in Bengaluru for its mobile phone assembly unit, which will also make iPhones.

Many fans hope that Apple will expand the production for other models in India as soon as possible so that the prices are same as in global markets.

Budget 2018 after effect: Official revised prices of Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8 series:

Models Storage Old Price New price after import duty hike in December 2017 New Price after Budget 2018 Apple iPhone X 64GB Rs. 89,000 Rs 92,430 Rs 95,390 256GB Rs. 1,02,000 Rs 1,05,720 Rs 1,08,930 Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Rs. 73,000 Rs 75,450 Rs 77,560 256GB Rs. 86,000 Rs 88,750 Rs 91,110 Apple iPhone 8 64GB Rs. 64,000 Rs 66,120 Rs 67,940 256GB Rs. 77,000 Rs 79,420 Rs 81,500

Budget 2018 after effect: Official Revised Price Details of iPhone 7, 6S and iPhone SE series:

Models MRP (2016) New Price after iPhone X and iPhone 8 launch (2017) New price after import duty hike in December 2017 New Price after Budget 2018 Apple iPhone 7 32GB: 60,000 32GB: Rs.49,000 32GB: Rs.50,810 32GB: Rs52,370 128GB: 70,000 128GB:Rs. 58,000 128GB:Rs. 59,910 128GB: Rs 61,560 256GB: 80,000 256GB: Retired 256GB: Retired 256GB:Retired Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB: 72,000 32GB: Rs. 59,000 32GB: Rs.61,060 32GB: Rs.62,840 128GB: 82,000 128GB: Rs.68,000 128GB:Rs. 70,180 128GB:Rs. 72,060 256GB: 92,000 256GB: Retired 256GB: Retired 256GB: Retired Apple iPhone 6S 128GB: Rs. 60,000 128GB: Rs. 49,000 128GB: Rs. 50,660 128GB: Rs. 52,100 32GB: Rs. 50,000 32GB: Rs. 40,000 32GB: Rs. 41,550 32GB: Rs. 42,900 Apple iPhone 6S Plus 128GB: Rs. 80,000 128GB: Rs. 58,000 128GB: Rs. 61,060 128GB: Rs. 61,450 32GB: Rs. 70,000 32GB: Rs. 49,000 32GB: Rs. 50,740 32GB: Rs. 52,240 Apple iPhone SE 16GB: Rs. 39,000 16GB: available as low as 21,999 on e-commerce stores, but will be retired after stocks end 16GB: available as low as 21,999 on e-commerce stores, but will be retired after stocks end 16GB: available as low as 21,999 on e-commerce stores, but will be retired after stocks end 32GB: Not announced during original launch 32GB: Rs. 26,000 32GB: Rs. 26,000 32GB: Rs. 26,000 64GB: Rs. 44,500 64GB:Retired128GB: 35,000 128GB: Rs. 35,000 128GB: Rs. 35,000

