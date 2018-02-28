State-owned BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has announced a new plan to take on Reliance Jio and other Indian telecom operators' offers. A new prepaid plan has been rolled out at Rs 448 which offers unlimited calls and 1 GB data per day for 84 days.

With this offer, BSNL users will receive 84GB data in 84 days, along with unlimited voice calling for local, STD and roaming networks. The users will also be able to send 100 free SMS per day and get free access to ring back tone.

"BSNL is the only player passes max benefits and forwarding most popular services to its esteemed customers, STV-448 is the most competitive in present market scenario," The Indian Express quoted RK Mittal, Director of the BSNL Board, as saying.

BSNL's latest pack will be directly competing with Reliance Jio's Rs 499 pack, which offers a daily limit of 1.5GB data and unlimited local, STD and roaming call along with 100 free SMSes per day for 91 days.

On the other hand, Airtel also offers the same tariff pack like BSNL -- 1.4GB data per day with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for 84 days. Vodafone has a pack of Rs 458 which provides 1.4GB data per day with unlimited calls for 84 days.

BSNL is reportedly working to introduce some exciting offers to keep a hold on its subscribers.