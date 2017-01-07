In the wake of the horror of Bengaluru mass molestation incident reported from MG Road and Brigade Road on New Year, hundreds of people have been protesting against the atrocities faced by women in the Garden City of India.

On Saturday, January 7, the participants of #WomenInThePark and #IWillGoOut events occupied various corners of Cubbon Park, located in the heart of city. The former event, organised by Sandhya, was attended by many women who tied their hands together demanding freedom and safety in the society. "We are here to show people that it's okay to be out in the city any time of the day," Sandhya told International Business Times, India.

The gathering was also attended by the team of TaxShe, which provides cab services for children and women in the city. Vandana Suri, the founder of TaxShe, who came to show her support to the protest told IBTimes: "It's horrendous to hear about what is happening around us. Every time I am out I don't need to be in fear. That's the message I would like to convey by attending this event."

Meanwhile, Night in My Shining Armour arranged workshops regarding laws on sexual harassment. They also conducted a workshop on self-defence with the help of a few experts. Check their Facebook page for updates.

Sangeeta, a transgender, who works as an accountant in Bengaluru, attended the workshop and said: "I grew up in this city. It is unfortunate that such incidents are happening. But it will not stop, such atrocities will continue." The gatherings at the parks demanded justice and promised to claim the city in larger numbers in the coming days.

Even before the Silicon Valley of India came to terms with the incidents of mass molestation by revellers at its upmarket business locale on New Year, another shocking incident was reported from Kammanahalli in the city where a woman was molested by two men on a scooty. The incident was caught on CCTV camera and came to light when the owner of the house approached the police with the damning visuals.