With just over a month left for the 12th edition of the Asiavision Movie Awards, the organisers of the biggest starry event in the Middle-East have opened its voting window for the audience.
Cine-goers can vote for the best movies, actors and technicians in Mollywood, Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood for their contribution to the industries.
The award categories include best movie, director, actor, actress, supporting actor/actress, comedian, villain, new sensation in acting (male and female), singers, music director, outstanding performance of the year.
Apart from these, best actor, actress and movies in Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood are also among the award categories.
How and where to vote?
While options are available for some of the categories, netizens will have to pick the best actors and technicians eligible for the awards this year. The organisers have confirmed that artistes with maximum votes will be considered for the final nominations.
The grand award distribution ceremony has been scheduled to take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 24.
Available Nominations
Best Movie (Malayalam)
Angamaly Diaries
Take Off
Parava
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Adventures of Omanakuttan
Udaharanam Sujatha
The Great Father
Muthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol
Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela
Adam Joan
Best Film (Hindi)
Badrinath ki dulhaniya
Rangoon
Newton
Toilet ek prem kadha
Mom
Raees
Best Film (Tamil)
Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu
Kaatru Veliyidai
Thupparivaalan
Vikram Vedha
Magalir Mattum
Best Film (Telugu)
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Jai Lava Kusa
Fidaa
Spyder
Khaidi No. 150
Guru
Bollywood actresses Sonam Kapoor was during the 11th edition of the award night honoured with Icon of India and Best Actress Award for her performance in the Hindi movie, Neerja.
Other winners of Asiavision Awards 2016 were Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier, Manikandan (Kammatipaadam), Renji Panicker, Kabir Bedi, Kunchacko Boban, Shane Nigam, Aparna Balamurali, Tovino Thomas, Rajisha Vijayan, Gokul Suresh, Aju Varghese, Asha Sharath, director Priyadarshan, musicians Gopi Sunder, KS Chithra, Sreya Jayadeep, MG Sreekumar and Arjunan master.