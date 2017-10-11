With just over a month left for the 12th edition of the Asiavision Movie Awards, the organisers of the biggest starry event in the Middle-East have opened its voting window for the audience.

Cine-goers can vote for the best movies, actors and technicians in Mollywood, Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood for their contribution to the industries.

The award categories include best movie, director, actor, actress, supporting actor/actress, comedian, villain, new sensation in acting (male and female), singers, music director, outstanding performance of the year.

Apart from these, best actor, actress and movies in Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood are also among the award categories.

How and where to vote?

Open this website

Enter your name and e-mail id

Start voting for each categories

Click on "I'm not a robot"

Submit

While options are available for some of the categories, netizens will have to pick the best actors and technicians eligible for the awards this year. The organisers have confirmed that artistes with maximum votes will be considered for the final nominations.

The grand award distribution ceremony has been scheduled to take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 24.

Available Nominations

Best Movie (Malayalam)

Angamaly Diaries

Take Off

Parava

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Adventures of Omanakuttan

Udaharanam Sujatha

The Great Father

Muthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela

Adam Joan

Best Film (Hindi)

Badrinath ki dulhaniya

Rangoon

Newton

Toilet ek prem kadha

Mom

Raees

Best Film (Tamil)

Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu

Kaatru Veliyidai

Thupparivaalan

Vikram Vedha

Magalir Mattum

Best Film (Telugu)

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Jai Lava Kusa

Fidaa

Spyder

Khaidi No. 150

Guru

Bollywood actresses Sonam Kapoor was during the 11th edition of the award night honoured with Icon of India and Best Actress Award for her performance in the Hindi movie, Neerja.

Other winners of Asiavision Awards 2016 were Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier, Manikandan (Kammatipaadam), Renji Panicker, Kabir Bedi, Kunchacko Boban, Shane Nigam, Aparna Balamurali, Tovino Thomas, Rajisha Vijayan, Gokul Suresh, Aju Varghese, Asha Sharath, director Priyadarshan, musicians Gopi Sunder, KS Chithra, Sreya Jayadeep, MG Sreekumar and Arjunan master.