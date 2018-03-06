The untimely death of legendary actress Sridevi has apparently brought Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor closer to their step-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Arjun stood like a pillar of strength to his father and step-sisters throughout the difficult times.

In fact, a source told Deccan Chronicle: "Arjun has told his father and his half-sisters that they could turn to him anytime for help. Janhvi makes her acting debut with the upcoming Karan Johar film Dhadak. It wouldn't be a surprise if he is there, cheering for her, when the film releases."

The actor's sister Anshula too supported her step-sisters when she sniped at a troll who abused Sridevi's daughters recently. Janhvi, in return, started following Anshula on Instagram.

Let us take a look at Bollywood's half-siblings who share a great relationship with each other.

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter: Pankaj Kapoor's son Shahid shares an amazing bond with his step-brother Ishaan Khatter, born to Shahid's mother Neelima Azim and Rajesh Khatter. Shahid has whole-heartedly extended his support to Ishaan, who is making his Bollywood debut with Dhadak, also starring Janhvi.

The Padmaavat actor had earlier told Deccan Chronicle: "I am very proud of Ishaan. I will give the advice that every newcomer should get. Eventually, he has to earn his respect with the work that he does. I am sure that he is going to do very, very well."

Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt: Mahesh Bhatt's daughters too share a great bond and have always been supportive of each other. Pooja is often spotted at the special screening of Alia's movies. Alia is born to Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt.

Sunny, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol: Dharmendra's sons Sunny and Bobby, born from his first marriage, share a cordial relationship with Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughters Esha and Ahana Deol.