Apple's 10th-anniversary special edition smartphone, iPhone X (pronounced 10), is the most advanced iPhone with radically altered (for good) design language to date. It embraces latest smartphone features like bezel-less display and energy efficient OLED-based screen. Its sophisticated front-snapper with FaceID technology is now the gold standard facial recognition- feature.

Many rival brands have already started mimicking this feature, but are not as good as Apple, when it comes to recognizing the face in low-lit environments.

iPhone X, besides offering secured biometric scanner option and Animoji feature, takes the best possible selfie images ideal for posting on social media.

Even the primary camera is of the top-notch quality; it is currently the second best in the world scoring 97 points on DxOMark Mobile ratings, just one point shy of equaling Google Pixel 2 series (98 points).

But if we consider the overall (design, performance, battery, and camera) aspects of rival flagships, iPhone X wins the race and this is exactly why it is one of the top selling phones in the world. It has to be noted that iPhone X [also iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (REVIEW)] comes with IP67 certification meaning, it can survive not only water splashes but also underwater (up to 3 feet) for close to 30 minutes, giving users the freedom to explore their camera capabilities than ever before.

Here is a list of camera apps to give your photos professional look apart from some cool editing. [Also: Top iOS Fitness Apps]

Best photo and video editing apps for iPhone X:

Enlight - This is the most comprehensive and highest quality photo editing app you will find in the iOS app store and also it is the Apple Design Award winner for 2017.

It offers key features such as Image Perfection with precise and selective control over tone, color, and other details, Analog and Duo filters (to create classic and vintage film images), Black and White photography, An Artistic Dream (converts digital image to portraits with paints and brush stroke and more), Photo Mixer ( for double exposure effect) and there are more useful features. Enlight works on all Apple devices running iOS 10 or later version and you can download it (here).

Snapseed – This app is developed by technology major Google. It offers an array of 29 filters and a special 'Insights' feature for easy understanding of application's capabilities and help user make the best use of tools such as the RAW Develop (to open and tweak native camera files), White Balance, Brush Strokes, Tonal Contrast, HDR (High Dynamic Range) Scape, Face Pose, Double Exposure, Face Enhance and more. It runs on all iPhones and iPads with iOS 9.0 or later version. You can download Snapseed (here).

VSCO – It comes with simplistic interface and tools, which are developed by consulting photography experts. It also offers access to rich photography content curated by VSCO expert community to draw inspiration for content development. It also has a vast range of stylish film-like presets, and social media sharing features. It is compatible with Apple devices running iOS 9.0 or later version. You can download VSCO (here).

Best Apple iPhone X video editing apps:

Clips – This is an Apple proprietary application developed specifically to make full use of the iPhone camera. This iOS app helps the user create and share fun videos with text, effects, graphics and more. It also comes with dedicated feature the 'Selfie Scene' for iPhone X's advanced front camera. This is will offer more editing tools beyond the front portrait mode. It also runs on devices with latest iOS 11.1 or later version. With this, the user can pull any image from iCloud account edit it on any of your Apple products. You can download Clips (here)

iMovie – This is also an Apple-made application. It offers numerous tools and most loved one is the trailer effect, which lets you create Hollywood movie-like trailers using your iPhones (iPads). It comes with 14 different templates with rich graphics and original scores by some of the world's top film composers and users can directly create them in the native Photos app. It also supports other Apple devices running iOS 9.3 or later version. You can download iMovie (here).

PLOTAVERSE – It is one of most creative video app on Apple iOS store. The most notable feature is that it allows the user to easily animate any ordinary image in minutes while adding video overlays to create animation movie-like effects. It also supports other Apple devices running iOS 10 or later version. You can download PLOTAVERSE (here).

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Apple products and more.