With just a few days left before the most-anticipated Apple Special Event at the newly-built Steve Jobs Theater, a report has emerged revealing all three 2017-series iPhones' names, including that of the mystery anniversary mobile.

Apple's registered iOS developer Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith), while working on the iOS 11 beta software code, found references to Apple devices: iPhone X, iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. To corroborate his claims, he has posted the screenshot on Twitter, thus putting all rumours to rest.

The Apple 10th-year commemorative mobile was earlier tipped to be called as the iPhone Edition, while the successors of the iPhone 7 were expected to be called iPhone 7s and the 7s Plus.

The "iPhone X" moniker makes more sense as the character "X", if taken as Roman numeral, symbolises the 10th-anniversary mobile. This will also allow Apple to continue with the numerical order for the generic models (like iPhone 8, 9, etc...) and again after a decade, it can call 20th commemorative model the "iPhone XX".

Apple iPhone X: What we know so far

As per information gathered and leaked so far, Apple iPhone X is coming with an all-new design language with edge-to-edge bezel-less screen. To make additional space for the display, the physical home-cum-fingerprint sensor has been trans-located, but there are no conclusive reports as to where it has been shifted.

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X pic.twitter.com/OVLfhLxTdT — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017

Two theories are floating on the Internet: One suggests that Apple has successfully developed an advanced sensor that will be placed just below the screen, wherein the owner will be able to wake and unlock the phone by putting his/her finger anywhere on the screen.

Another indicates that Apple has put the sensor on the wake/sleep button to the right side of the frame, similar to Sony's flagship Xperia phones.

The left side will house the volume rockers (up & down) and the ring/silent mode button.

At the bottom, the iPhone 8 will feature a lightning port in the middle having stereo speakers on the both the sides.

Despite demand from fans, Apple has decided not to bring back the 3.5mm audio jack in the anniversary phone.

Beside the display, another highlight of the iPhone X is said to be its front-camera. It is expected to come with integrated facial and gesture recognisable laser sensors to help validate the owner's face and also scan the eyes' iris pattern to unlock iPhone screens.

Furthermore, the front-camera will have 3D capability, wherein the iPhone X users will be able to play AR (Augmented Reality) games on their devices with the protagonists featuring a 3D image of their own face.

On the back, it is expected to house a vertically-aligned dual-camera on the back left corner, while rest of the body has simplistic plain design same as seen in current models. The primary camera is expected to house a 12MP sensor and TelePhoto lens for in-depth scene information.

Other stipulated specifications include the True Tone display feature (as seen in the iPad Pro), a new-generation Apple A11 Fusion CPU, and higher RAM and battery capacity with wireless charging capabilities.

Apple iPhone X's starting price is said to be $999 (€834/Rs 63,896), making it to be the costliest Apple phone to date.

Apple iPhone 8 & the 8 Plus: All you need to know

The generic iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are said to have the same design language as their predecessors — the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, respectively.

However, they will come with incremental upgrades in terms internal hardware, which includes a new A11 series Fusion CPU backed by 4GB (in iPhone 8 Plus)/3GB (iPhone 8) RAM and bigger battery.

The iPhone 8 is said to cost $649 (€542/Rs 41,515), where as the iPhone 8 Plus is expected to set you back by $769 (€643/Rs 49,191).

[Note: Apple iPhones' prices stated in rupees is based on exchange rates and not actual cost (expected) in the Indian market.]

The new iPhones are expected to be put up for pre-order on September 15 and hit stores in the following week on Friday (September 22).

