It looks like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are ready to date again. While there were speculations that Pitt could be dating Ad Astra co-star Ruth Negga, the "First They Killed My Father" director has also reportedly expressed her interest in finding someone.

Jolie was linked to a mysterious businessman from London and Johnny Depp after splitting from Brad Pitt a year ago, but there were no confirmations.

Now, people close to the actress have revealed that she is stepping into the dating scene but has one condition before she lets a man enter her life.

The actress has always made sure her children come first, and is not changing her priority when it comes to her dating life. Instead, she is involving her children while finding the new man in her life.

Insiders reveal that Jolie has said she will date a man only once they are approved by her six children.

"Angelina is finally getting back into her groove after all the drama and upset of the past year. She's begun acting again, on Maleficent 2, and she's started really looking forward to the future once again. Angelina is even getting to the point where she thinks she may be ready to start dating, although she's being very passive about it and not actively looking for someone," a source told Hollywood Life.

"The children are settled into the new home and routine — they're thriving, and that's been Angelina's whole focus since the split from Brad" the source continued.

"For Angelina, the children come first, and anyone she dates will have to meet the approval of all six kids, and that's no mean feat!"

There were several reports that suggested Jolie turned towards her children for support through the tough phase of her life. The six children – Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, nine – have not only helped her but also helped each other through the split.

The support was evident when all the children walked with Jolie on the premiere of the Netflix movie. Cheering and all smiles, Jolie and the kids are looking out for each other.

"Angelina would like to believe that she will fall in love again one day, and meet her soulmate to grow old with," the insider added.