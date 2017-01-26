In early January, Sony released its three much-awaited flagships devices — Xperia Z5, Z3+, Z4 Tablet. But, within days after the rollout, many early adopters complained of unusual battery drain in the devices.

Taking note of the issue, Sony halted the Android Nougat release programme and commenced an internal investigation. However, several days have passed by and yet Sony is clueless about the cause of the problem.

Sony has now announced via Twitter that it is working hard to find a fix for the inconsistencies in the Nougat update. It is set to rerelease a bug-free Android Nougat update to Xperia Z5, Xperia Z3+ and Xperia Z4 Tablet to help the users have a glitch-free experience.

The battery-drain issue is currently limited to these three devices. There are no widespread reports of any bugs in the Android Nougat update released to Xperia X Performance (& Dual), XZ (& Dual) series, XZ Compact, Xperia X (& Dual) and X Compact, which they received a couple of months ago.

We’re still working on the inconsistencies in Nougat for Z5, Z3+ and Z4 Tablet - priority is user experience. Will re-commence rollout ASAP. — Sony Xperia News (@SonyMobileNews) January 23, 2017

Many Sony fans hope the company conducts proper tests on Android Nougat firmware slated to be released for other eligible devices — Xperia Z5 Compact, Xperia Z5 Premium, Xperia XA and Xperia XA Ultra series — later this year.

Watch this space for latest news on Sony products and Android Nougat release schedules.