Soon after Google officially launched the Android Oreo operating system in August, OnePlus was one of the first to list its devices eligible for the new OS.

The company has promised to release Android Oreo to OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T as early as possible, and adhering to its promise, it is working hard to roll out the update on time.

Also read: It's CONFIRMED: Android Oreo coming to Motorola Moto G4 Plus

OnePlus has now posted a not-so-cryptic teaser on Twitter showing a OnePlus 5 device on a plate with a cookie. It accompanies a popular Christmas picture-book name with an incomplete sentence— "You've heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for"—, almost confirming that Android Oreo will be delivered to the flagship OnePlus 5 around the Christmas holidays. To be more precise, late December.

What's coming with Android Oreo?

Android Oreo brings several improvements over the Android Nougat software, such as faster booting time, extended battery life, more fluid experiences to phones, and latest security patches via Google Play Protect that automatically checks malware inside all the applications installed on the mobile.

You've heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for pic.twitter.com/vpW3rZgWDa — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 19, 2017

Another key aspect of Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

Android Oreo also brings several new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste.

With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen — like a complete address — users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Google Android Oreo release schedule and OnePlus products.