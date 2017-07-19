After Achayans, South Indian actress Amala Paul is busy with her upcoming Tamil project Bhaskar Oru Rascal, the official Tamil remake of Malayalam movie Bhaskar The Rascal, starring megastar Mammootty and Nayantara. Now, the latest we hear from industry insiders is that Amala will join hands with young star Nivin Pauly again in her next.

Also check: It's Malayali all over the place, Tamil Nadu State Film Awards winners' list is proof

According to rumours, Amala has been roped in to play the female lead in Nivin's most anticipated project Kayamkulam Kochunni, based on the famed highwayman of Kerala. The directorial venture of Rosshan Andrrews is currently in the the pre-production stage, and the makers are yet to confirm the actress.

Read more: Nivin Pauly's Moothon: 3 Bollywood actors roped in

Kayamkulam Kochunni is being scripted by Bobby and Sanjay, and is expected to be shot in Sri Lanka with an approximate budget of Rs 12 crore.

Amala and Nivin had earlier associated for Rajesh Pillai's critically acclaimed movie Mili and the duo had garnered positive response for their performance in the motivational film.

Also read: After Deepika Padukone, actress Amala Paul is targeted over her outfit

Upcoming projects on Amala and Nivin

The photos of Amala from the location of Bhaskar Oru Raskal were recently released online. The movie also stars Aravind Swamy, Baby Nainika and Master Raghavan in main roles. The actress will also be seen in the sequel of Velaiilla Pattadhari, Vinod K's untitled flick and is also said to be part of Queen's remake.

Meanwhile, Nivin has a handful of promising projects in his kitty, including Geetu Mohandas' Moothon, for which he appears in a never-seen-before avatar. He also plays the lead role in Althaf Salim's Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela, Shyamaprasad's Hey Jude, Dhyan Sreenivasan's Love Action Drama, Gautham Ramachandran's Tamil movie Richie, Jomon T John's Kairali and two other Kollywood projects.