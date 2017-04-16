Having infused billions in e-commerce in India, Amazon, few months ago brought Prime video to India, packed with rich Hollywood, Bollywood content, and also signed deals with creative directors for domestic TV series production.

Now, the company, buoyed by the response to its Prime Video service, is reportedly planning to expand the business by launching a Fire TV stick in the country, by the end of April.

If all things fall into place, Amazon India is expected to debut Fire TV stick for an exclusive discount offer of Rs1,999 for Prime subscribers later this month, Tech PP reported citing reliable source.

As far as non-Prime consumers are concerned, the Fire TV stick is expected to set you back by Rs3,999. It is said to be initially made available on Amazon India website, Croma, Reliance Digital in select cities and will be released in wider regions in the coming months.

How Amazon Fire TV Stick works?

Amazon Fire TV stick is similar to Google Chromecast, which comes in a very compact form for easy attachment to TVs and offers an internet-based entertainment streaming service.

Further, Amazon will offer Fire TV Stick in two form factor-- one, pendrive like device and another as Set-Top-Box-- for customers.

It comes with quad-core CPU paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Amazon Fire TV stick also comes with a voice-enabled remote powered by Alexa, along with standard control features.

With the Fire TV Stick, consumers will get access to Amazon Original series (including award-winning Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle) and also, two million ad-free songs with Amazon Music.

That's not all; you can also watch your favourite shows on Netflix (ex: House of Cards), HBO (ex: Game of Thrones), watch videos from YouTube, Vevo, and among other premium media content, provided you are subscribed to it.

In India, Amazon India is expected to sign deals with HotStar, Ditto TV, Eros and other domestic online channels to include them in Fire TV Stick.

In the US, the Amazon Fire TV Stick subscription starts as low as $2.99 (approx. €2.82/Rs193) a month (which also includes SHOWTIME, Pandora, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Vimeo or games from Mojang, EA and Disney, among others.)

As of now, there is no word on how much the monthly subscription costs in India. But, it is expected to come with a free trial offer, ranging between one to three months.

Watch this space for latest updates on Amazon.