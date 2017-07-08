Superstar Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal is the recent celebrity kid to make his grand entry to Mollywood, and the latest reports hint at the launch of another star kid to the entertainment industry. It is none other than Pranav's friend Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of director Priyadarshan and actress Lissy, who also share a close relationship with Mohanlal.

Rumours have it that Kalyani might follow the footsteps of her mother and choose acting profession by starring opposite Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni in the upcoming Telugu movie directed by Vikram Kumar. She is said to be considered for the role and is yet to sign an agreement. Until and unless the star kid's parents or the movie's makers comment on the same, this remains to be just yet another rumour.

It has to be noted that Lissy had earlier announced on Kalyani's launch in Tamil industry as an assistant director in Anand Shankar's directorial venture Iru Mugan, starring Vikram and Nayantara.

In May 2017, a selfie of Pranav with a girl taken during a private family function had gone viral on social media. The photo was breaking the Internet, mainly for two reasons, firstly its Pranav's selfie who usually likes to lie low and stays away from the internet. And secondly, netizens were curious to know who the girl in the picture is, and it was Kalyani, who is Pranav's childhood friend.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pranav will be seen on the big screen with Drishyam-fame Jeethu Joseph's next Aadhi after 14 years since his debut as a child artiste in 2003 that bagged him National Award in a 2003 Malayalam movie. The team has recently launched the film during a grand function in Thiruvananthapuram, and the motion poster of the Aadhi with the tagline "some lies can be deadly" has been opened to a tremendous response from the audience.