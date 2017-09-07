It's been 60 days since Malayalam actor Dileep was arrested for his alleged involvement in the sensational abduction case of the popular South Indian actress, who was waylaid on a Kerala highway on February 17.

On Thursday, September 7, Malayalam actor Vijayaraghavan and producer M Renjith met Dileep at the sub jail in Aluva. While Renjith interacted with media saying being Dileep's friend, he had given a complaint to DGP regarding Pulsar Suni's blackmail, Vijayaraghavan left the spot without reacting to the questions from media.

Also read: Is Dileep a 'King Liar'? Defence blames cops for conspiring against the actor

Since the beginning of September, more than 15 celebrities have visited the actor in the prison. Earlier, actor and MLA KB Ganesh Kumar, Jayaram, Harisree Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shajon, Sudheer, director Ranjith, script writer Benny P Nayarambalam, producers Antony Perumbavoor, MM Hamsa, Arun Ghosh and Bijoy Chandran were also spotted at the sub-jail.

Read more: Plot thickens as Pulsar Suni reveals who his 'madam' is; points finger at Kavya Madhavan

Meanwhile, nearly two months after Dileep's arrest, his wife Kavya Madhavan and daughter Meenakshi also visited the actor for the first time on Saturday, September 2. They were accompanied by Kavya's father Madhavan and spent almost 20 minutes inside the prison. Though the reporters had asked Kavya if she is the 'madam' Pulsar Suni's referred to, the actress didn't react.

Actor-director Nadhirshah, who is a close friend and business partner of the accused, had also arrived at the prison that day.

When Dileep visited his home for 2 hours

Following the Angamaly first class judicial magistrate's order allowing Dileep to take part in the death anniversary rituals of his father for two hours, the actor was brought home at 8 am on September 7.

After the rituals, the actor also had breakfast with his family and was taken back to the prison at around 9:45 am.

The court had instructed Dileep not to use a mobile phone or misuse the order.