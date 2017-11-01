India's leading cellular service provider, Airtel on Wednesday announced to offer Apple's latest iPhone X from next week in India.

The company has confirmed to offer the iPhone X models: 64GB (Rs 89,000) and the 256 GB (Rs 102,000) at the newly launched Airtel Online Store from November 3 onwards. Early bird buyers who get the Apple's new mobile between 6:00 pm, November 3, and 7:00 am, November 4, via Citibank credit card, can claim Rs 10,000 cash discount.

Raj Pudipeddi, Director - Consumer Business & CMO, Bharti Airtel said: "We are delighted to offer the most advanced iPhone on our Online Store and give our postpaid customers in India an opportunity to be amongst the select few globally to get the much awaited iPhone X. Our customers can also experience the seamless digital experience offered by Airtel's Online Store from ordering the device to doorstep delivery. We are seeing some terrific customer response to our offerings on the Online Store and we are confident that iPhone X will only add to the momentum."

The announcement comes just days after rival Reliance Jio offered to sell iPhone 8, the 8 Plus and the iPhone X with up to 70% cash back offer and an upgrade option in 2018.

There is no word whether iPhone X will have dedicated tariff plan, but Airtel does have lucrative post-paid offers on other flagship phones with value-added benefits such as unused Internet data getting passed to next month, 20% discount for family group package, mobile damage repair expense, lucrative international roaming rates, free multimedia content and also users can track live data consumption/call usage details via the My Airtel app.

Apple iPhone X boasts advanced TrueDepth camera system that makes use of IR laser sensor, Flood Illuminator (helps identify face even when its dark out), Dot Projector (30,000 invisible dots are projected onto the users face to build your unique facial map) and 7MP FaceTime snapper to accurately identify the owners face in 3D.

It is much superior to any other face recognition technology seen in current flagship phones, as it has the ability to detect fake 2D photos and it is intuitive enough to learn subtle changes in the owners face over time and still be able to accurately identify. This really sets new benchmark in biometric security technology.

Another notable aspect is that the iPhone X display is well spread out in three directions, except the notch on top but nevertheless, the device's design language is refreshing compared to the iPhone 8, which still resemble the 2014-based iPhone 6 series.

Other stipulated features of Apple iPhone X are 5.8-inch (diagonally) OLED Super Retina display (2436x1125p) having 458 ppi (pixels per inch), new A11 Bionic processor with neural engine, M11 coprocessor, iOS 11, 64GB/256GB storage and bigger battery (2 hours more compared to the iPhone 7).

