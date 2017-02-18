Malayalam actress Bhavana was kidnapped and allegedly molested by an unidentified group of people on Friday, February 17, while she was returning to her residence from a shooting location.

A close source to the actress confirmed to International Business Times India that the incident took place at around 11 pm, and that the actress is doing fine now. The gang is said to have hit the car in which Bhavana was travelling near Athani in Angamaly, and forcefully entered the vehicle. "Malayalam actor Bhavana allegedly molested after being abducted last night in Ernakulam. One held, search on for others," reported ANI.

On Friday night, Bhavana filed a police complaint against the gang, that also includes her former driver. The actress' driver Martin has also been reportedly arrested in connection with the incident, while the other co-accused are said to be missing. Reports also suggest that the group attempted to taking photos and videos of the actress.

Malayalam actor Innocent, who is the President of AMMA association has confirmed the news and told news channels that he has spoken to police officials and asked them to take an immediate action against the miscreants.

Bhavana is currently shooting for the sequel of the comedy entertainer Honey Bee, the directorial venture of Jean Paul Lal, starring Asif Ali, Lal, Balu Varghese in significant roles. The actress, who began her career in veteran filmmaker's Kamal's superhit Malayalam movie Nammal in 2002, has become an established artiste in South India.