After delivering successful movies in Malayalam, Tovino Thomas is all set to make his grand debut in Kollywood. The young actor had earlier revealed about being part of cinematographer BR Vijayalakshmi's debut directorial venture while sharing its poster then titled Abhi and Anu.

On Wednesday, August 16, director AR Murugadoss unveiled the first-look poster of the movie, named Abhiyum Anuvum in Tamil and Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum in Malayalam on his Facebook page.

"Here we go FIRST LOOK #Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum starring Tovino & PiaBajpai. EP Santosh Sivan dir. by BR Vijayalakshmi #YoodleeFilms," reads his social media post. The interesting poster features the lead actors Tovino and Pia Bajpai in a picturesque backdrop with the tagline "A Fearless Love Story."

Check: Interview with Tovino Thomas

Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum started rolling by mid-2016 and is rumoured to be based on real-life incidents that happened in Brazil. Suhasini Maniratnam, Rohini and Prabhu are also part of the bilingual, which will hit theatres on September 22.

So far, Vijayalakshmi, the first woman cinematographer in Asia, has captured the visuals for over 22 movies and other television series. The filmmaker has co-produced the project with Vikram Mehra and executive producer Santhosh Sivan under the banner Yoodle Films.

Read: Godha movie review

Meanwhile, Tovino has a handful of interesting films lined up for the year, including

Aashiq Abu's Mayanadhi, Vishnu Narayan's Maradona, Vivek Anirudh's Tick Tock and Dominic Arun's Tharangam. An interesting teaser of Tharangam, bankrolled by actor Dhanush under the banner of Wunderbar Films, has opened to a positive response from the audience.

Here is the latest poster of Abhiyum Anuvum aka Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum: