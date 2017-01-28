Amid demonetisation and theatre strike in Kerala, Malayalam movie Aanandam, which is the debut production venture of all rounder Vineeth Sreenivasan, saw a fabulous theatrical run in the state. The campus entertainer has completed 99 days of its run at the Kerala box office and is set to end with its 100th day.

Vineeth has announced the news via his Facebook page and the Ganesh Raj directorial will have its last screening at 5 pm at PVR cinemas in Kochi on Saturday, January 28. The actor-director-singer has also thanked all his fans and wellwishers for making Aanandam a superhit movie.

The entire team of Aanandam will be at Lulu Mall in Kochi on Saturday to watch the final show of the movie, starring Thomas Mathew, Arun Kurian, Roshan Mathew, Vishak N Nair, Siddhi Mahajankatti, Annu Antony, Anarkali Marikar, Rony David and Vinitha Koshy in main roles. Young star Nivin Pauly and Renji Panicker also appear in cameo roles in the movie.

Tomorrow Aanandam will complete its 100th day.. We have been quite fortunate that our film survived amidst all the crisis Malayalam cinema faced in the last few months. PVR kochi will screen the final show of Aanandam tomorrow.. Thanks to everyone who went and watched our film in theatres.. Thanks to each and everyone who were part of this wonderful journey!! Thanks for giving "Habit of Life" a great start.." -- Vineeth Sreenivasan

100 days of Aanandam. For a small film with featuring an entirely new cast and an entirely new crew, this is more than we could have ever asked for. I take this opportunity to thank each and every member of my crew, 51 of whom are on this poster. Out of that, for 27 of them Aanandam was their first film and only 9 of them have worked on 4 films or more. But most importantly I want to thank You the audience. You have been so kind and loving to us. You've overlooked all of our limitations and flaws accepted our little film with open arms. Also, we are winding up our theatrical run today. The last ever show of Aanandam on the big screen will be the 5pm show at PVR, Lulu Mall, Ekm. We, Team Aanandam, will be attending that show, so if you're around and want one last dose of Aanandam on the big screen, drop in and watch the show with us. These 100 days are dedicated to you more than anyone else. Thank you from the bottom of our heart for all the love and Aanandam you have give us. Till next time... #IniAanandame #100DaysofAanandam Love

Ganesh Raj

On the 100th day, actor Roshan, who plays Gautham in Aanandam, has also expressed his special thanks to the crew of the campus entertainer, whom he calls the power horses of the movie.

Dreams do come true.On the 100th day of #Aanandam here's a tiny social media toast to these guys - the power-horses behind the scenes. The crazies who actually made this possible. Here's to the best crew ever. And to you, for all the love you've shown. Come join us for the 5pm show at PVR, Lulu Mall today. We'll celebrate. #family #thankyou #iniennumaanandame #100days"

Meanwhile, Vineeth is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Aby, in which he plays Aby, an autistic character, who dreams of flying a plane by himself. The trailer of the Srikant Murali-directorial has already impressed the audience, and has been viewed over six lakh times, at the time of reporting, after it was launched by young star Nivin Pauly.