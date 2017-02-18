Malayalam movie Aanandam, directed by debutant Ganesh Raj, introduced several newcomers to the entertainment industry. The maiden production venture of Vineeth Sreenivasan featured new faces, including Thomas Matthew, Arun Kurian, Roshan Mathew, Vishak N Nair, Siddhi Mahajankatti, Annu Antony, Anarkali Marikar and Vinitha Koshy, in main roles.

The movie opened to a fabulous response from viewers, who also praised the impressive natural performances of the actors. A few of them have already bagged their next projects in various ventures, including films, music albums and advertisements. Find out what they are up to now:

Vishak Nair

Vishak, who played Unnikrishnan Pillai aka Kuppi, has been signed up to play one of the lead roles in Happy Wedding director's next project, Chunkzz. The movie, said to be a fun-filled entertainer, is apparently based on the life of final year mechanical engineering students. The film also stars Balu Varghese, Ganapathy and Honey Rose in main roles, and is expected to hit the screens in June.

Vishak has also been roped in debutant Arun Vaiga's directorial venture Chembarathipoo, which stars Asif Ali's brother Askar Ali in the lead role. "Hey, everyone! I'm absolutely thrilled to announce that I'll be playing a part in this gem of a film. Thank you, Kunchacko Boban sir for launching our small venture :) Can't wait to get started! [sic]," he announced on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Vishak was also seen in the advertisement of Mathrubhumi Arogya Magazine.

Vinitha Koshy

Vinitha made her debut in Aanandam as Lovely miss after she became an internet sensation with her viral dubsmash videos. Recently, a Tamil music album Mounam Sollum Varthaigal, featuring the actress became a hit online, and her charming looks in the romantic video received immense positive response from the audience. Vinitha has also bagged a significant role in Vineeth Sreenivasan's much-awaited movie Aby, which has been scheduled to hit the screens on February 23.

From Lovely teacher in Aanandam to Clara in ABY I was too nervous to take the role of Clara as it was a really challenging one for me ...I am really very thankful to Srikant chetan for believing in me and giving me confidence to take up this character .. now I am happy that I did it. hope you all will like Clara the same way you liked lovely miss [sic]," Vinitha posted on her social media page.

Anarkali Marikar

Anarkali played the most silent character of Darshana in Aanandam, and the entire movie was narrated through her angle. She has now bagged a role in young star Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming movie, Vimaanam. The actress, who has already joined the team, confirmed the news by posting about it on her Facebook page.

Hi everyone.....I should've done this earlier.Anyways.......I'm really happy and excited to announce that I'm doing a small part in the movie VIMANAM starring prithviraj (someone I loved so much and was crazy about). And.... I've completed one day of shoot. So far everything went quite well. And yeah!!! This time I have plenty of dialogues . Isn't that interesting???"

Arun Kurian

Arun, who played Varun in Aanandam, also appeared with Vishak in the advertisement of Mathrubhumi Arogya Magazine.