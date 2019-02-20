Zoya Akhtar, who has been ahead of her times with films Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do, is now all ruling the box office with Gully Boy.

The Zoya Akhtar directorial is indomitable a testimony of which is seen at the box office along with immense appreciation from audience and critics alike.

During a live Instagram interview, Zoya Akhtar shared, "I am really happy at the response we have got and I am really happy for everybody who worked on it, everybody who are involved in it. Besides me, all the rappers, they all getting texts, they all are getting calls and they are getting validated. But having said that I am also having a bit of emptiness because its kind of out there and it's gone. It is like like you have spent soo much time on something and its now gone."

Expressing her gratitude towards the exceptional response to her film, the director said, "I am overwhelmed with the kind of messages I have got on Instagram and Facebook, and thank you so much to everybody, who went in for the opening weekend as the opening week's business makes a huge difference in terms of the business of the trade and you make that effort to go in there and thank you soo much for that".

Zoya Akhtar also expressed her fondness for an ensemble cast saying, "I love ensemble cast. I love lots of actors and lots of characters, interactions, relations and I love films populated with people"

With a journey of four feature films, two short films, and one web series, Zoya Akhtar is one of the leading filmmakers who has carved her niche into the entertainment industry. Gully Boy has hit the screens across the country on February 14.