After making a name for herself in the television industry, Radhika Madan is making a space for herself on the big screen too. From ad shoots, films, events to promotions; the actress is unstoppable. Radhika has worked hard on her fitness in the last few years and often leaves everyone shocked with her transformation.

Something similar happened when the diva shared an ad shoot post. Radhika looked flawless in the pictures but social media felt she looked pale and exhausted. Some even wondered if the pictures were edited or just AI generated content. Let's take a look at some of the comments.

Social media reactions

"You look like AI generated with wrong prompts," a social media user commented.

"Is this robot or a human?" another social media user wrote.

"Something is wrong with this post," read a comment.

"Why does this image look like it's from chatgpt??" another comment read.

"Doesn't even look like Radhika anymore," a user opined.

"Ai look with wrong caption," another user opined shared.

"Are they alive or just statue," a person wrote.

"Zombie look," another person wrote.

"Why do they do this to themselves?" one more person commented.

"AI gone wrong!", "looking like Bella swan vampire version", "unwell?", "editing gone wrong?" were some more comments on the pictures.

Radhika on body shaming

Radhika is not new to body shaming. The actress had gained weight for Patakha and got trolled over it. When she lost weight for another film, she was again body shamed. However, Madan maintains that she has developed a thick-skin over the years and doesn't let anything bother her.

"When I did 'Shiddat', when I was heavier than this, I was shamed then, and if I have lost weight or whatever it is, I'm still shamed. So, I'm like woh kabhi khush nahi ho sakte koi bhi. I feel people see in you what they see in themselves. And agar mein fit feel kar rahi hu kisi bhi size mein, healthy feel kar rahi hu aur meri energy levels ache hai, mere reports wagera sab kuch sahi hai, then I'm happy," she said in an interview.