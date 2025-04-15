Celebrities undergoing cosmetic procedures to enhance their beauty such as botox, rhinoplasty, lip and chin fillers, and eyebrow lifts is nothing new. So far, stars like Khushi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Mouni Roy, among others, have reportedly opted for facial surgeries. However, very few celebrities openly admit to having gone under the knife. Most prefer to keep their cosmetic enhancements private.

Recently, Radhika Madan was spotted at an event, and eagle-eyed netizens noticed a visible transformation in her appearance. Many pointed out her significant weight loss and speculated that she may have undergone cosmetic enhancements such as lip augmentation, a nose job, or jawline and chin refinement.

Radhika's befitting reply to trolls

Radhika addressed the speculation directly in the comment section of the viral post with humor and grace. She wrote, "Is this all AI could manage just lifting my eyebrows a bit? Go ahead, try harder. This still looks more natural than most edits."

When Radhika said she looks like Kareena!

This isn't the first time Radhika has spoken about cosmetic procedures. In an earlier interview with News18, she candidly shared her views. She said," What, did they want me to carry a ruler around to fix it?" In my head, I was Kareena Kapoor. If others didn't see that, it's their problem."

However, not everyone was convinced. Some netizens criticised her for not being upfront and accused her of hiding the truth.

Work Front

Radhika Madan first captured audiences' hearts with her television debut as Ishani in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. She later transitioned into Bollywood and has since built an impressive filmography. Some of her notable films include Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Pataakha, Angrezi Medium, Shiddat, Monica, O My Darling, Kuttey, Kacchey Limbu, and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.She is also set to co-star alongside Anil Kapoor in the upcoming film Subedaar.