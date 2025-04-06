Radhika Madan has been part of several popular TV shows and has made a strong mark in both the OTT and film space. Some of her most acclaimed performances include Pataakha, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Her breakthrough came with the film Angrezi Medium, where she starred alongside the late actor Irrfan Khan. She further impressed audiences with her roles in Shiddat, Sarfira, Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra.

Apart from being a prolific actor, Radhika is known for making head-turning appearances at various events, consistently putting her best fashion foot forward. Over time, eagle-eyed netizens have noticed a visible transformation in her appearance, pointing out significant weight loss and speculating that she may have undergone cosmetic enhancements such as lip augmentation, a nose job, jawline or chin refinement.

Recently, Radhika Madan was spotted at an event wearing a stunning gold ensemble. A section of social media speculated that she had seemingly undergone another round of surgeries to enhance her beauty. A few netizens even commented that she now bears a striking resemblance to actress Minissha Lamba.

Take a look: