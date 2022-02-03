The zombie genre is very popular among audiences worldwide, and several filmmakers have made classic zombie movies including Train to Busan, The Walking Dead, and Day of the Dead. Even though a zombie apocalypse has never happened on earth, several people believe that it could happen in the future due to several reasons including a bio-war. And now, a top expert has claimed that dogs could easily sense the walking dead.

Dogs could help humans during a zombie apocalypse

Dr Cameron Carlson of the Zombie Research Society revealed that people should listen to their pooches if they start acting shifty.

According to Carlson, the senses of dogs are very powerful, and it will help them to know the undead are coming before the first one even come out to the daylight. He added that dogs could try to warn human beings by giving signals if a zombie apocalypse is going to take place.

Look for signs

"The one animal that we would see giving us signs about what to do would be dogs. Dogs are extremely sensitive to changes in the environment and changes in the physiological state around them. Since we are in contact with dogs so much of the time, any change in any environment is going to set them off," asserted Carlson.

Many dog lovers strongly believe that their pets have a sixth sense, and they could easily sense what is going to happen in the near future. According to Carlson, dogs will be scared if a zombie apocalypse is about to begin. Some of the common signs that dogs may show before a zombie apocalypse include panting, licking their lips, hiding, cowering, or aggression.

"Even if you were looking at small dogs, like even chihuahuas and Pomeranians, you'd notice a change in their demeanor," added Carlson.