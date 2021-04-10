Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know all about the CRED advertisement that has taken over social media. Featuring Rahul Dravid as 'gunda', the ad has gone crazy viral. What makes this ad so interesting is the quirky concept and the otherwise zen Rahul Dravid's never-seen-before avatar. Many other brands have jumped into this particular advertisement and Zomato is one of them.

Sharing a picture of Rahul Dravid from the ad, Zomato tweeted, "Deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road."

Their cheeky tweet soon started gaining traction. However, the company had to roll back its statement after few people thought it to be true. "It has come to our attention that some people took this seriously there is no gunda on the roads, there might be a wall tho," Zomato clarified with another cryptic tweet, only to confuse non-cricket fans.

deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road — zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021

it has come to our attention that some people took this seriously ??



there is no gunda on the roads, there might be a wall tho ? — zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021

Twitter has hailed Zomato's creative team for their punch lines and captions, but this wasn't one of their best days. The tweet has also gone viral but received numerous comments, seeking clarification. Rahul Dravid's viral ad has received massive traction and celebs too are reacting to it. The hashtags #RahulDravid and #IndiraNagarkaGunda have also started trending on Twitter.

Virat and Deepika react

Virat Kohli was one of the first sportsperson to react to the video. He tweeted, "Never seen this side of Rahul bhai," along with the now-viral ad. Deepika Padukone also joined in the memes and the viral trend. She shared the cutest childhood picture of herself and wrote, "Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main!"

Behind the scenes

"Every time Rahul Dravid would scream, every single time he screamed, he would cover his forehead with his hands. Like 'What am I doing? Why am I doing this? A guy out of his comfort zone... That was so entertaining to watch," Indian Express quoted the advertisement's director Ayappa KM. The ad will probably always be remembered as one of the most talked-about advertisements of all time.