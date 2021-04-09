Known for his calm and stoic personality, this man is the ultimate 'old school' cricketer, right from his batting style to his off the pitch persona, The former Indian Cricket Captain Rahul Dravid often referred to as the wall on the pitch has come out with all new unthinkable avatar, which has left netizens in awe.

The 48-year-old can be seen unleashing his road rage in a new advertisement by CRED, which deals in credit cards payments, for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) featuring Dravid and actor Jim Sarbh.

Rahul Dravid's new ad

In a new commercial, Rahul Dravid can be seen lashing out in anger as he is stuck in a traffic jam. The former Indian captain seemed furious and yelling at the people around him.

The video starts with Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh talking about the credit card bills. Then he says, 'I know it sounds ridiculous' adding it's like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues'. Then the video shows Dravid throwing a drink on an elderly woman's car and says 'Indiranagar ka gunda hun main'

Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO, CRED, said, "At CRED, we believe in rewarding good financial behaviour. With this campaign, we want to instill our message of the importance of financial literacy and educating viewers on the rewarding benefits of practising responsible financial behaviour."

The ad film was produced and directed by Early Man Film. It was written and conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Nupur Pai and Vishal Dayama and executed by DDB Mudra and 22Feet Tribal Worldwide.

Ayappa, director and co-founder of Early Man Film, said, "It's that time of the year when we collaborate with our favourite 90s heroes and make them do strange, yet wonderful things for CRED. I hope everyone enjoys these films as much as they did the last set."

Soon after the advertisement surfaced online, social media was flooded with reactions and #RahulDravid started dominating trends online.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai ?? pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

Not to forget, Dravid has given his fans an ad to cheer for a long time for sure!