Foodtech unicorn Zomato has raised $250 million (around Rs 1,800 crore) in a new funding round from five different investors.

The transactions valued Zomato at a post-money valuation of $5.4 billion, Info Edge, a publicly listed investor in Zomato, disclosed in a filing to National Stock Exchange of India on Monday.

The new valuation marks an increase from $3.9 billion valuation of Zomato in December.

Who invested in Zomato?

The five investors who have pumped money in the new round are Kora (which contributed $115 million), Fidelity ($55 million), Tiger Global ($50 million), Bow Wave ($20 million) and Dragoneer ($10 million).

The new funding for Zomato comes just a couple of months after closing a $660 million financing round.

The new round suggests strong investor confidence in Zomato which is preparing for its IPO later this year.

(With inputs from IANS)