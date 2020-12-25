It was in February this year that a picture of a boy with an incredibly innocent smile was splashed across the internet. The Zomato delivery guy, Sonu, became an overnight star. It was Sonu's innocent smile in a video taken by a Delhi vlogger that cheered the entire country up.

The video, which was first put up on TikTok and initially shared by user @danishansari81 had gone viral on all social media platforms. And in no time, Sonu became the most-loved guy of the nation as the video was viewed over 4.7 million times on the TikTok, and then spread on other social media platforms.

In the video, Sonu was asked about the amount he makes. A beaming Sonu said he makes Rs 350 everyday and gets to eat the orders that get cancelled. He had also said that he is happy working with Zomato and they pay on time. The adorable video had melted several hearts, including that of major social media players. Zomato had changed its standard picture to that of Sonu and captioned it: "This is now a happy rider fan account."

Lays had also shared a picture of Sonu and said, "Sonu smiled, we smiled back." Pune Police had also written, "That smile when you spot a traffic policeman, but you haven't forgotten your helmet. #Happiness #ZomatoBoy". Reacting to Zomato's DP, Amazon Prime had reacted, "@ZomatoIN hey nice dp looking cute." Netizens were also bowled over by the cute smile and Sonu had been lauded with several memes.

When ur friends says bhai wo tujhe bee dekh rahi hai ???? pic.twitter.com/IMEMR5IR5D — Suraj Karkera ?❤️?? (@karkerasrj) February 27, 2020

When you’re done drinking and your one friend asks, “sutta bacha hai kya?” pic.twitter.com/7J90cbrckq — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 27, 2020

Match Found ? pic.twitter.com/b27D1wS9rn — S Ravind King (@sravindking) February 27, 2020

When you are OUT but the bat is yours....??????? pic.twitter.com/QNhWafz6TQ — Vishal (@vishal_saini_vs) February 27, 2020

There have not been too many moments in 2020 that could make us happy. But, looking back, Sonu and his viral smile definitely made our 2020 a little bearable.