Zomato has joined hands with StockGro, an investment advisory and knowledge platform. This collaboration is designed to equip Zomato's delivery partners with valuable tools and essential knowledge to manage their earnings and enhance their financial well-being effectively.

Anjalli Ravi Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zomato, emphasized the importance of delivery partners in the company's operations. At Zomato, our delivery partners are the backbone of our business, and we are committed to building a more supportive environment for them, she said. Through this collaboration with StockGro, we aim to empower the delivery partners with the necessary tools to take charge of their financial journey, helping them make informed decisions and secure a healthier financial future.

StockGro, with its 35 million-plus users in India and partnerships with over 1,500 top educational institutions globally, is well-positioned to provide the necessary financial education. The platform connects users with SEBI-registered experts to explore advanced investment strategies, offering insightful market analysis, expert recommendations, and AI-powered research tools.

The initiative will involve tailored education sessions, available in multiple local languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and more. This will enable delivery partners from across the country to access the content easily. The sessions will cover essential topics like budgeting, saving, investing, and future planning, aligning with Zomato's commitment to empowering 1 million gig workers by increasing their earning potential and financial stability through upskilling, partnerships, and benefit programs.

As part of this initiative, StockGro has already conducted 10 financial literacy sessions across Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bangalore, equipping over 1,000 delivery partners with essential financial skills. By covering budgeting, saving, investing, and future planning, these sessions have empowered delivery partners to take control of their earnings, build financial security, and plan for a stable future.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder and CEO, StockGro, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. At StockGro, we believe that financial literacy is a key driver of long-term personal growth. We are excited to collaborate with Zomato to empower delivery partners with the knowledge and skills they need to make smarter financial decisions. This collaboration will not only improve their financial security but also enable them to build better futures for themselves and their families."