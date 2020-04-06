After Kanika Kapoor, producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani has been tested positive for coronavirus on March 6. And now his elder daughter Zoa Morani too has tested positive in her test results.

Karim, who is good friends with Shah Rukh Khan and has produced movies like Ra One and Chennai Express, said that while Shaza had no symptoms but was tested positive, Zoa, on the other hand, had showed mild symptoms.

Shaza Morani has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital while Zoa, who was launched by Shah Rukh Khan in his home production Kabhi Kabhi, has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.

A few hours ago, the worried father had raised concerns over a possible mix-up between reports of sisters Shaza and Zoa. However, both of his daughters have been tested positive in the test results.

Zoa, who had showed symptoms, was earlier tested negative. However, when she was kept under observation in an isolation ward and tested again, her results came out as positive.

As per media reports, Shaza, who lives in a building named Shagun in Juhu area of ​​Mumbai, was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Sunday (April 5) night. She had returned to Mumbai from Australia a few days ago.

Shaza and Zoa's parents have also been tested for coronavirus and their reports will be out tomorrow.