The Coronavirus outbreak has created havoc all over the world over the world including India. Recently 'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood celebrity who tested positive for Coronaviruses got discharged today.

Shah Rukh Khan's close friend and 'Chennai Express' producer Karima Morani's daughter Shaza Morani has now tested COVID-19 positive.

As per media reports, Shaza, who lives in a building named Shagun in Juhu area of ​​Mumbai, was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Sunday (April 5) night.

Here are the entire details of what happened exactly:

Shaza's travel history

She returned to Mumbai from Australia a few days ago. At the moment, there is no news about when she returned from Australia and whom she met after returning to Mumbai.

This is what Karim Morani has to say

The morani family is in complete shock after learning that their daughter has been caught up with the novel virus. His father Karim Morani said that she hasn't come int contact with any foreign traveller.

"My daughter Shaza has not mingled with any foreign travellers and had no COVID symptoms at all. It is my duty to inform you as we are law-abiding citizens. We are admitting her in Nanavati Hospital to be kept under isolation. The municipal authorities will be here, tomorrow, at 10:30 pm."

This is what BMC has to say

Renu Hansraj told media "The entire Morani house is under lockdown. There are 9 people living in that building. All will be tested tomorrow. We shall take all steps to be extremely co-operative with them."

Who is Shaza Morani?

Shaza Morani is the younger sister of the 33-year-old actress, Zoa Morani, who made her Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan production, Always Kabhi Kabhi in 2011. Shaza has also worked as Assistant Director in films like 'Always Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Happy New Year' Shaza was dating Priyaank Sharma, the actor-son of 80s popular leading lady Padmini Kolhapure, since a long time. The two met each other a few years ago while pursuing a film-related course at the New York Film Academy.

Shaza Morani's case is the second in Bollywood to be tested positive with COVID-19 and is Kanika Kapoor's friend too.

Coming back to Coronavirus outbreak, the whole nation came together yesterday (April 5) to light diyas, candles and even flash flights in their balconies after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged all countrymen to switch off their lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday. Many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone among others were seen supporting PM Modi's call for '9 baje 9 minutes'.