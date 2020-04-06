Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor, who was the first celebrity from Bollywood to test positive for Coronavirus has been discharged from the hospital after recovering, in Lucknow. Kanika, who was recovering at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow was discharged after she tested negative for the second time, in her sixth COVID-19 test.

After being tested positive for five times, Kanika finally tested negative yesterday in the sixth test. Yesterday, Prof R.K. Dhiman, director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow said, "Her reports are now negative but we will wait for one more test before she is allowed to go home."

Initially, Kanika's body was not reacting to the medicines which made both the doctors as well as her family members, worried. Kanika was tested positive of coronavirus, for the first time, on March 20, 2020. She took her official Instagram handle to share the news but later on deleted the post after facing criticism from media and netizen for hiding her travel history.

While being admitted in the hospital, PGI accused Kanika of throwing tantrums and not co-operating with the hospital staffs. She also claimed that the hospital is not providing her adequate quality of food and she has been asked to change behind the curtains.

FIRs Against Kanika Kapoor

Although Kanika has been discharged from the hospital, her problems might not end here as there three FIRs lodged against the singer. FIRs have been filed against Kanika on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

Kanika Kapoor vs Troll Brigade

Kanika Kapoor faced heavy criticism and backlash because of hiding her travel history. She has not only returned from London amid coronavirus outbreak, but also attended a party with more than 300 people. People started sharing memes and tweets backlashing Kanika for her irresponsible behaviour.