Kanika Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity who was tested positive with COVID-19. After being tested positive five times, her sixth test has come out negative for coronavirus bringing some respite to the singer and her family. However, she will remain under observation until her next test comes out as negative.

Kanika is currently admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. After her fifth test came back positive, Director of the institute, Prof RK Dhiman said that the singer's condition was stable and there was no cause for worry.

Conforming the details of her reports Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS said, "Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's sixth COVID-19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative.

The singer, who is fighting against the virus, had shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, hoping that she tests negative soon. She shared a quote that read, "Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life" and wrote in the caption, "Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family...miss them!"

She was tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time on March 20, and her tests continued to be positive till March 31. In these 11 days, the Baby Doll singer from brutally trolled for hiding her travel history from health officials. From calling her irresponsible to accusing her of throwing starry tantrums at the hospital to why she was being tested over and over again, Kanika faced the wrath of netizens like never before.

Speaking to a news portal, Kanika's family shared their side of story, why she didn't self-quarantine and her travel history.

"Kanika Kapoor arrived in Mumbai from London on an Air India flight on March 9, 2020. The flight landed in the early hours of March 10. At the time, no Isolation Advisory was issued for travellers coming from abroad, so Kanika went to her home after completing her immigration process.

The next day (March 10) on Holi, Kanika supposed to come to her parents' home in Lucknow, but since she was tired from the travelling, she took a flight to Lucknow on the morning of March 11 and landed at around 10:30 am.

In Lucknow, Kanika met her relatives and also went to Kanpur to meet some other relatives. She also attended a party at Akbar Ahmed Dumpy's place in Lucknow.

Kanika said that she had no idea that she could get any kind of infection. Despite this, wherever she went, she kept a proper distance from people around as a habit. Neither did she talk to anyone very closely nor was she in contact with anyone for long. The result of this is that despite meeting people, no one was infected."

Taj Hotel incident

Kanika booked a room at the Taj Hotel in Lucknow because some of her friends were coming to stay with them she met them, she stayed the night with her family at their home in Lucknow. Kanika's friend Ojas Desai also stayed at the Taj Hotel, but he and Kanika met only for a short time and Kanika maintained social distancing throughout.

The beginning of COVID-19

After all the parties and meetings, Kanika was feeling unwell, so she checked her fever. On the night of March 17, she had 100.8 fever, and she considered Dolo and Allegra medicines so that her fever would go down. Her 92-year-old grandmother also lives in Kanika's house, hence, to make sure she didn't catch the fever, Kanika isolated herself in a room in the house for two days - March 17 and 18.

On March 18, she had to return to the UK to meet her children. Since she wasn't feeling well, she called the doctors in Lucknow for a check-up as a precautionary measure to ensure she isn't symptomatic of the novel coronavirus. Kanika did not have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, yet for her satisfaction, Kanika called the doctor for an investigation.

On March 19, around 3.30 pm, a team of doctors arrived to test Kanika Kapoor. After which, at 8 am on March 20, Kanika was told that her COVID-19 test had come positive.

Early morning on March 20, an ambulance arrived and took Kanika to the PGI Hospital in Lucknow. Kanika's parents also followed in their car.

Kanika accused the doctors to have to mistreat her and not giving her sufficient food to eat, they just gave her water and a banana. However, the director of the hospital said she has been given all the privileges and she should curb down on her starry behaviour.

This is what Kanika's family has to say in her defence.

PGI director accusing Kanika of starry behaviour

Kanika was given a change of clothes a medical gown -and the doctors asked Kanika to change behind a curtain in the room. Kanika had expressed her displeasure over this, and later on, about the dirt in the quarantine ward, which she asked the staff to clean. On this, the PGI administration accused her of throwing starry tantrums.

Kanika has fully cooperated with the doctors regarding her illness and now Kanika has no symptoms of COVID-19. She is just waiting for the report to be negative and only then will she be allowed to leave the hospital.

Kanika's quarantine time

The past two weeks have not been easy for Kanika Kapoor. She is used to the crowd and the glare. Even as she is getting treated, Kanika is counting the days when she can take a fresh breath outside her room and meet her family.

Kanika had to face a lot of backlash from media and twitter for hiding her travel history that Kanika went on to delete the post from Instagram in which she had mentioned about being tested positive for coronavirus.

At last Kanika's prayers has been answered, and she has been tested negative. Let's look at some of the messages that she has got from netizens on social media.

