Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor who rose to fame with Sunny Leone's famous song 'Baby Doll' is the first Bollywood one to be tested with COVID-19 positive.

Kanika who is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) is undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

A day back Kanika had posted her Instagram story that she is not in ICU and missing her family and kids a lot. She would like to test negative so that she can go home. It seems Kanika's wish isn't fulfilled as she testes positives once again.

As per reports, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's fifth sample test for COVID-19 has also come out to be positive. Sample tests are being carried out on corona patients every 48 hours. However, Director of the institute, Prof. R. K. Dhiman said, "The singer's condition was stable and there was no cause for worry. She will be discharged soon, it will take about a week more I think. As they have a protocol of keeping the patient in such a case for 2 to 3 weeks."

Kanika who is getting treated for COVID-19 had accused the doctor of mistreating her and not giving her food on time. Her family had put allegations on the hospital management that Kanika is not responding to the treatment but due to lockdown, they airlift her.

However, the doctor still claims that she is stable and out of danger.

For the uninitiated, Kanika Kapoor had attended a house warming party of her maternal uncle on March 13, in Kanpur. She had returned from London after her concert and didn't adhere to the law of self-quarantine. To not get herself checked she fled from the bathroom of the airport.

The singer denied doing any such things. Four FIRS are lodged against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor. The singer has been charged with deliberately spreading infection and also a violation of section 144 by attending parties. UP government has invoked the provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

As per sources, It is turned out that there was no arrangement to screen the passengers at the domestic terminal at Lucknow Airport. The officials claim the hospital instead of allowing her to go home. the officials are now trying to change the FIRs and remove the discrepancies.

Wishing Kanika Kapoor a speedy recovery!