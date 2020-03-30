Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences has been tested positive for Coronavirus for the fourth consecutive time. It was reported that she has been shifted to a high-density ward which caused concerns.

As reported in media, Kanika's family said she isn't responding to the treatment and due to lockdown, they can't airlift her.

However, the singer on Sunday took to Instagram late night and posted that she isn't in ICU and is missing her family and kids and wants to go home. She also hoped to test negative next time.

Her post read as, "Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life" and captioned it as, "Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family...miss them!"

Check out her post below:

For the uninitiated, Kanika after being tested positive for the third time deleted her Instagram post where she had revealed that she is COVID-19 positive. However, Kanika has now turned off the comments on her Instagram to stay away from negativity.

Kanika, who was hospitalised on March 20 after she tested positive for Coronavirus, had returned from London on March 9 and then travelled to Kanpur and Lucknow and stayed at Taj Hotel where she partied with politicians. During her stay, she developed a cough and fever.

After she tested positive, she was slammed by the media for attending parties and spreading the virus though none of those who came into contact with her tested positive.

Earlier, Lucknow police booked Kanika on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow. Here's hoping Kanika Kapoor's next test is negative and gets to meet her family.