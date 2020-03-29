Baby Doll famed singer Kanika Kapoor is currently under treatment for coronavirus at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) SGPGIMS hospital in Lucknow. However, the latest health update is that she isn't recuperating to the treatment as per her family members and has been tested positive for the fourth time. The singer has been shifted to the high-dependency unit.

Due to this, her family is worried about the test reports. One of her family members said that they are worried as it seems that Kanika is not responding to the treatment.

Her family member who doesn't wish to be named spoke to media regarding Kanika's alarming health and said, "We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery."

Doctors at the SGPGIMS, however, said that the singer's condition was stable. For the unversed, here's the complete case of Kanika Kapoor who is the first Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive with COVID-19.

Travel History

Kanika was hospitalized on March 20 after she tested positive for coronavirus after she returned from London on March 9 and then traveled to Kanpur and Lucknow and during her stay, she developed cough and fever.

Accuses hospital staff of mistreating her

Kanika, who is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), was also criticized by the hospital administration for her 'starry behavior'. There were reports that her third sample was not investigated due to some technical reasons.

FIR against the actor

Kanika is booked on charges of negligence for attending various social events. She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

She deleted the post where she mentioned she is positive

Kanika confirmed the news of being tested positive for COVID-19 on her Instagram but deleted the post after she was slammed by the media and netizens for attending parties and spreading the virus.

Thankfully everyone who has come under the contact of Kanika is safe and sound and keeping themselves under self-isolation.

International Business Times prays for Kanika Kapoor's speedy recovery!