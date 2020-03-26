Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor is the first Bollywood celeb to have tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow for a week now.

Talking about her health this is the third time the singer has been tested positive for COVID-19.

SGPGIMS Director Prof R. K. Dhiman in a statement said that the singer continues to test positive for the coronavirus and her treatment will continue until unless at least two tests show her negative.

The latest we hear that Kanika has deleted the Instagram post in which she made the announcement of the deadly virus she is fighting with.

The reason as reported by media for the singer to delete the post is the negative comment and the backlash she is receiving from netizens for being negligent and refraining self quartine despite having a travel history.



In her original post dated March 16, 2020, Kanika had written, "My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well."

Further in her post-Kanika had advised her followers to quarantine themselves. "At this stage, I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like the normal flu and a mild fever, however, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind! Take care."

For the unversed, the singer attended several functions post her return from the UK, she was targetted for not quarantining herself. VIPs who were present in her company immediately put themselves in isolation and were tested for the virus. Her building in Lucknow was put in quarantine, while the authorities scrambled to track down anyone who may have come into contact with her. She was accused of ducking the mandatory temperature check at the airport and failing to inform those in the proximity of her travel history.

Kanika's friend, Ojas Desai, who had stayed with her at the Hotel Taj for two days and had later gone underground, is tested negative for the deadly virus.

In a statement issued by Ojas, he has said that he had got himself tested for COVID-19 at the Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases at Mumbai and had tested negative. He even posted his test reports on social media.

Instagram

Apart from battling the virus Kanika also has three FIR's against her. Lucknow's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Kumar Agarwal filed an FIR against her at the Sarojini Nagar Police Station under Sections 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (negligently acting in a way likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Here's wishing Kanika a speedy recovery!