Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor recently revealed that she was tested positive for coronavirus and the actor flew to another city to party after landing in India.

The moment Kanika shared about being positive with COVID-19 on social media. Netzines started tagging her as 'irresponsible' and social media criticizing her for hiding her travel history. Not only did social few actors wish her speedy recovery while some of them went against her.

Sonam Kapoor who is known to be vocal about everything came out in support of the Baby Doll singer but was trolled by netizens.

Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

Akshay Kumar took a sly dig at Kanika. In the video shared by the actor, he spoke about people partying during this time and how they should be responsible citizens. Check out:

And now, Raveena Tandon has reacted to the Kanika Kapoor controversy and said that people should be more responsible now. During a chat with the leading portal, Raveena Tandon said, "There are very contrary reports that are coming around, so one can't say what her situation was. Whether people checked her or did she really lie about not getting a fever?"

Giving a diplomatic take she said, "People need to be aware. Was Kanika aware or wasn't she? These are questions only she can answer."

"But, in these times, people need to be really responsible. You need to know that even if you are young and your immunity is strong, you can be passing it on to someone senior, whose immunity is not as strong. Even if you don't get attacked by the virus, you could be transmitting it to someone else. So be responsible. We are citizens and it is equally our responsibility. We can't always blame the government. It should be your civic sense and duty." ended the actor.

Singer Sona Mohapatra said that the coronavirus situation in India will 'explode because of irresponsible idiots' who flout rules. Quoting from a news report, she tweeted on Friday: "The Coronavirus will explode because India is full of irresponsible idiots who ask everything from the government but do nothing in return."

Pointing at singer Kanika Kapoor as an example, Sona slammed Kanika's irresponsible behavior of hiding her travel history details.

& of course the netas & leaders who talk about ‘social distancing’ being the only way to combat the #coronavirus but themselves attending ‘parties’. Dushyant Singh,M.P & U.P health minister were with #KanikaKapoor ! Karnataka CM attended a wedding with another 2000 attending. ? https://t.co/mqME2OBgV2 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 20, 2020

Rishi Kapoor too supported Kanika and balmed taj Lucknow for being negligent.

Think. Chalo Delhi airport se to nikal gayi. Why an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel didn’t have the facility to screen visitors? After all the Taj is a huge name and a property. Surely they could have detected! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

Aaj kal kuch “Kapoor”logon pe time bhaari hai. Darta hoon. Hey Malik raksha karna doosre “Kapoor-on”ki! Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di! pic.twitter.com/gPyHJvGGaY — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

Kanika is currently in Lucknow and getting treated for COVID-19.