Bollywood actress Zoa Morani who returned home after recovering from the novel coronavirus recently is finally happy and relieved that everyone in the family is under the same roof as they all have recovered.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, Zoa confirmed that her father was discharged from home last night. Zoa said, "My dad got discharged last night and we are all under self-quarantine in the house. as a precautionary measure."

The news of his return provides relief to the Morani family since he has survived two heart attacks in the past and is 60 years old. According to sources, Karim Morani's first report came negative. However, the second report took some time and arrived late in the evening of April 17.

Zoa also confirmed the news on her social media by sharing a happy picture with her family. Check out her heartfelt post below:

For those who missed out on this you can now tune in to my YouTube channel and watch it. See what @zoamorani has to say about her symptoms while battling COVID19 ? #StaySafeStayHome https://t.co/oPHbhPvApL pic.twitter.com/VAEx21aGHN — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 12, 2020

To educate more about the dreaded virus, Zoa spoke in length about the symptoms with her best friend Varun Dhawan during a live chat last week.

For the unversed here are the details of the COVID-19 history of Morani family.

Sister Shaza was admitted to the hospital first in April after she was tested positive. Followed by Zoa Morani and then Film producer and event organiser Karim Morani tested negative for the novel coronavirus on April 17.

Karim Morani is a well known Bollywood personality and is a close friend of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Morani has produced films like Chennai Express, Ra one and Happy New Year. He also organises Bollywood events.

Here's wishing the family gets together soon and have dinner together for good old time sake.