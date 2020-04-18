Bollywood actress Zoa Morani who returned home after recovering from the novel coronavirus recently is finally happy and relieved that everyone in the family is under the same roof as they all have recovered.
In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, Zoa confirmed that her father was discharged from home last night. Zoa said, "My dad got discharged last night and we are all under self-quarantine in the house. as a precautionary measure."
The news of his return provides relief to the Morani family since he has survived two heart attacks in the past and is 60 years old. According to sources, Karim Morani's first report came negative. However, the second report took some time and arrived late in the evening of April 17.
Zoa also confirmed the news on her social media by sharing a happy picture with her family. Check out her heartfelt post below:
#positiverecovery ☀️ Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! ? All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!? Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital... My Father - no symptoms (9 days in hospital) Sister - head ache and fever (6 days in hospital) Me - fever , fatigue , cough , chest congestion , shortness of breath and head ache ( 7 days in hospital) They were mild , and manageable. To sum it up in short - a flu with a strange over all feeling .. The Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring ... @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step , from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised ! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe ! And yes they are ☀️ 14 days of self isolation at home along with healthy eating , rest and vitamins has been advised.. So grateful for our Government for dealing with this Pandemic hands on ! Thank you Nanavati Hospital for taking care of my Father and Sister and sending them home fully cured ? Thank you Kokilaben hospital ! Indebted forever ! Thank youuuu everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the concern and warm wishes ? So grateful to be on the positive recovery side of this Pandemic . Sincere and deep prayers for the entire world and their families who got hit with the serious side of the illness ... ?? #CovidRecovered #covid #ThankYouGod
For those who missed out on this you can now tune in to my YouTube channel and watch it. See what @zoamorani has to say about her symptoms while battling COVID19 ? #StaySafeStayHome https://t.co/oPHbhPvApL pic.twitter.com/VAEx21aGHN— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 12, 2020
To educate more about the dreaded virus, Zoa spoke in length about the symptoms with her best friend Varun Dhawan during a live chat last week.
Written by A Covid-19 Positive but also a Faith Positive Patient, my sister @shazamorani ? Repost @shazamorani ・・・ So happy to be home. I wrote a letter to @theitihaascompany while I was hospitalised. It’s long so please bear with me ?It felt so good. Can’t wait to read the book with everyone’s experiences. #WriteToRemember and email yours to theitihaascompany@gmail.com
For the unversed here are the details of the COVID-19 history of Morani family.
Sister Shaza was admitted to the hospital first in April after she was tested positive. Followed by Zoa Morani and then Film producer and event organiser Karim Morani tested negative for the novel coronavirus on April 17.
Karim Morani is a well known Bollywood personality and is a close friend of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Morani has produced films like Chennai Express, Ra one and Happy New Year. He also organises Bollywood events.
Here's wishing the family gets together soon and have dinner together for good old time sake.