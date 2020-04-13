After Bollywood producer, Karim Morani's daughter Shaza gets discharged from hospital on Saturday, April 11. Now, Zoa Morani has also been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, India, Zoa said that she was tested negative twice and is home under self-quarantine for 14 days.

Zoa on getting discharged

Yes, I am home and feeling better, doctors have advised me to drink lots of water and continue medication. I am extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who took care of my health and my spirits every day. You will be in my prayers forever. No words can describe how does it feel to be home. I'm so grateful, God is great

On Thanking media

Thank you to the media for being so sensitive and warm and also for all the wishes and prayers we received through social media. Truly felt like we were in this together. Please stay safe and follow all the rules as a lot of people out there are putting their life at risk to protect us! Let's help them,

Zoa said she tested negative twice and is happy to be back home.

To spread awareness regarding the coronavirus Zoa came live on Instagram with her childhood friend Varun Dhawan and spoke about how she battled COVID-19 and why she people shouldn't fear the dreaded virus.

Check out their conversation below.

For those who missed out on this you can now tune in to my YouTube channel and watch it. See what @zoamorani has to say about her symptoms while battling COVID19 ? #StaySafeStayHome https://t.co/oPHbhPvApL pic.twitter.com/VAEx21aGHN — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 12, 2020

Travel history of Zoa

While Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, Zoa had come back from Rajasthan around mid-March.

Shaza also thanked her family and doctors after getting discharged and penned down a heartfelt letter on her Instagram post.

Both were quarantined and kept under medication in separate hospitals from April 7. In less than a week, Zoa recovered and is recuperating now.

Their father Karim, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, is currently under medical care in Nanavati hospital and is liked to get discharged this week.

Finally a good piece of news for Morani family.