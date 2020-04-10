On Sunday Night, Shaza Morani was tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 5 and was admitted to Nanavati hospital. In just 5 days, the actor seems to have recovered and her second test has come out as negative.

If she tests negative a third time, Shaza will be discharged from the hospital and will be in-home quarantine for the next 14 days.

Indeed, a sigh of relief for the Morani's.

Shaza's travel history

She returned to Mumbai from Australia a few days ago. At the moment, there is no news about when she returned from Australia and whom she met after returning to Mumbai.

For the unversed, shortly after Shaza's diagnosis, her sister and actress Zoa Morani was also found coronavirus positive. On April 8, Karim Morani's results came in and the producer was diagnosed with the virus as well. Zoa is admitted in Kokilaben hospital, while her dad is getting treated at Nanavati hospital.

Zoa posted a heartfelt message confirming that she is COVID-19 positive. She later thanked the doctors for being cooperative.

Her post read: Confirming the news of the trio's positive coronavirus diagnosis, Zoa had shared an update on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Dr's, nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us ... the true heroes for sure ... my Dr is so sweet and full of life, he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time ( don't know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare and his team ...Feeling so safe in his hands ...#coronavirus #covid19positivethoughts #indiafightscorona (sic)."

Shaza is the second celebrity to be diagnosed with the virus after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor. She is also Kanika Kapoor's close friend.

As per the latest reports, however, the celebrity daughter has now tested negative for the virus.

Here's hoping and praying the family gets the strength to fight the virus and comes out stronger and fitter.