Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has issued a warning to his players not be in an "illusion" since they have already qualified for the semi-final of the Champions League ahead of their clash against Juventus.

The La Liga outfit were drawn against the Serie A winners in the last eight of the European competition. The first leg in Turin ended in a 3-0 victory for the Spanish capital club as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace, including a bicycle kick.

Juventus will travel to Madrid for the second leg at Santiago Bernabéu on April 11. Real captain Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal have already stressed the two-legged tie against Juventus is far from over.

Real are one of the firm favorites to win the Champions League this season, as they are on the verge of eliminating Juventus after defeating Paris Saint-Germain in the competition. However, Zidane has refused to the discuss the favorites tag and wants his men to focus on the next fixture.

"I'm not interested in any of that. We have to think about Wednesday's game and do everything possible to get through. I'm not bothered about the past, just Wednesday night. We have to be driven, focussed, not thinking about other things," Zidane explained, as quoted by Real's official website.

"Everyone is under some kind of illusion that we're already in the semi-finals and we mustn't think like that. On Wednesday, we are going to be put to the sword and we need to get through it. We'll try our best, we've gone through the whole season to get to this point."

Meanwhile, Zidane will be without the services of injured duo of Nacho Fernandez and Jesús Vallejo, while Ramos is suspended for the clash against Juventus. This leaves Raphael Varane as the only recognized center-back in the squad.

Zidane remains hopeful that Vallejo can be fit in time to face the Italian champions, but admits he will be forced to make changes to his starting lineup if he is ruled out for the tie.

"I'm not sure yet. Vallejo had a setback yesterday after training and we didn't want to risk him. Hopefully it's not serious and he'll be with us on Wednesday. If he's not available, we'll have a look at how we line up," the Frenchman said.