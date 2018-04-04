Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in Real Madrid's 3-0 victory over Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final clash April 3 at the Allianz Stadium.

The Portuguese international opened the scoring in the third minute before extending the lead in the 64th minute. It was his second goal – a bicycle kick after a quality cross from Dani Carvajal from the right side – that grabbed all the attention after full time.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane was left awestruck and was seen rubbing his head after the Manchester United legend scored the bicycle kick. Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri heaped praise on Ronaldo for his impressive display and also hailed Carvajal for delivering the cross.

"Cristiano Ronaldo's goal was amazing but Carvajal's assist was also quality," Allegri was quoted as saying by Calcio Mercato.

After Ronaldo scored his second goal, Juventus fans applauded the forward. The 31-year-old admitted he has never been at the receiving end of such a warm reception during an away match.

"It was a great goal. What can I say? It was fantastic. I didn't expect to score that goal, but let's speak about the game," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by the Spanish newspaper Marca.

"I think the game was amazing and we scored three goals against Juventus, a great team. We played nice and of course I am happy. I helped the team, I scored two goals and it was a great night," he said.

"It was an incredible moment. I want to thank all the Juventus fans as they have done something fantastic that has never happened to me during my career."

United attackers Marcus Rashford and Angel Gomes, along with Stoke City striker Peter Crouch took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Ronaldo's second goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a joke ? what a player! ??? — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 3, 2018

There is only a few of us who can do that — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 3, 2018

Oh wow Ronaldo ? — Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) April 3, 2018

Even England legends Gary Lineker and Rio Ferdinand were left stunned after Ronaldo's goal against the Italian champions.

Seen a lot of great goals in my time but that is absolutely breathtaking from Ronaldo. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 3, 2018