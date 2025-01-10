Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, has been making waves in the Indian entrepreneurial scene. With a net worth of $3.1 billion, as listed on the 2024 Forbes World Billionaires List, Kamath has come a long way from his humble beginnings. His journey began with a call centre job, while simultaneously dabbling in equity trading. In 2006, he took a significant step forward in his career by becoming a sub-broker.

The year 2010 marked a turning point in Kamath's life when he, along with his brother Nithin Kamath, co-founded Zerodha. The brokerage firm, based in Bangalore, disrupted the Indian brokerage market by introducing a discount brokerage model. This innovative model significantly reduced the commission charged for transactions, thereby enabling the masses to invest. Today, Zerodha reportedly boasts of more than 10 million clients, making it one of the largest brokerage firms in the country.

In March 2023, Kamath ventured into the world of podcasts, hosting shows titled 'WTF is with Nikhil Kamath' and later 'People by WTF'. Over time, he has created 26 videos featuring prominent guests from various sectors, including startups, retail, e-commerce, and fintech communities. Some of the notable personalities who have graced his shows include Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Ritesh Agarwal, Ronnie Screwvala, and Suniel Shetty, among others.

Kamath's latest episode features none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the two-minute trailer for the episode, Kamath is seen expressing his nervousness, stating, I am sitting here in front of you and talking, I feel nervous. It's a tough conversation for me. PM Modi, on the other hand, took to social media platform X to express his excitement about the episode, saying, "I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!"

Kamath's decision to start making podcasts was driven by his desire to gain insights into industries that he is keen to invest in. His podcasts have not only provided him with valuable insights but have also sparked widespread speculation and interest among social media users. In one of the episodes, Kamath asked PM Modi about the current state of the world, particularly the wars raging in various regions. PM Modi responded candidly, stating, I said something in an insensitive way. Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God.

Kamath also shared his personal experience of how politics was viewed negatively during his upbringing. He asked PM Modi for advice for people who share the same belief. PM Modi's response was thought-provoking: If you believed in what you said, we would not be having this conversation.

In June 2023, Kamath made a significant commitment towards philanthropy by pledging to donate 50 per cent of his wealth to charitable causes. His focus areas include climate change, education, and health care. This commitment was formalized by signing The Giving Pledge, a campaign that encourages extremely wealthy people to contribute a majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes.

Kamath's journey from a call centre employee to a billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist is truly inspiring. His innovative approach to brokerage, his insightful podcasts, and his commitment to giving back to society are testament to his vision and leadership. As we await the release of his latest podcast episode featuring PM Modi, one thing is clear - Nikhil Kamath is a force to be reckoned with in the Indian entrepreneurial landscape. His story serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and a testament to the power of innovation and perseverance.