Moscow continues to recognise Volodymyr Zelensky as the legitimate President of Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Ukrainian leader "could order troops to lay down arms, and there would be no casualties", he suggested, RT reported.

Asked about the post-invasion status of Ukraine and what Russia would expect from its future elections, Peskov said the issue had nothing to do with the Russian government.

"The Kremlin cannot play a role in holding elections in Ukraine. It's a foreign country," he said.

Kremlin slams the West

Peskov lamented Western attempts to put pressure on Russia over its attack on Ukraine, claiming that the US had induced on its European allies Washington's long-held taste for illegal restrictions.

The practice "spread through Europe like an infection", he remarked, RT reported.

Moscow will not submit to pressure, he said, adding that Russia perceived the retaliatory policies to be temporary.

"With time, leaders will arise in the EU, who will have a broad vision and realise that they need to be developing together with our nation. We will be working with that potential in mind," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)