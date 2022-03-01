https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/769940/indigo-joins-indias-mission-rescue-stranded-indians-ukraine.jpg IBTimes IN

Russia has turned Ukraine into a war zone with its full-scale invasion, dropping missiles and continuing shelling in different parts of the country. Amidst the chaos are thousands of Indian students, who are trying to escape from the war-torn country. While India is making efforts to evacuate every last Indian back to safety, the first casualty of an Indian student was reported on Monday morning.

In a tragic loss, an Indian student lost his life in Russian shelling in Kharkiv. The victim is identified as Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, who hailed from Karnataka's Haveri district. As per reports, the young medical student of Kharkiv National Medical University was trying to go to the railway station from his apartment when he was killed.

According to TNM, the student was out to get food from the supermarket and was standing in the queue when he was killed. As many as 4,000 students are still stranded in Ukraine's Kharkiv, the second-largest city which witnessed Russian airstrikes on Tuesday.

Russia is waging war in violation of international humanitarian law. Kills civilians, destroys civilian infrastructure. Russiaʼs main target is large cities that now fired at by its missiles.



?Kharkiv, Administration building pic.twitter.com/BJgyNnDp1h — MFA of Ukraine ?? (@MFA_Ukraine) March 1, 2022

MEA confirms Indian student's death

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the tragic death of 21-year-old Naveen in Ukraine and said that it is in touch with the family.

"With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family," MEA India spokesperson said.

The ministry further added that it has reiterated its demand for the urgent and safe evacuation of Indian nationals from the conflict areas in Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones.



Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has urged Indian nationals and students to leave Kyiv urgently.

All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available.