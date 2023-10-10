Janhvi Kapoor shared a recent reel dressed as Zeenat Aman. Sharing the reel, the Kapoor girl wrote, "Call me Gen Z-eenat #MadeToBeIconic." The reel caught not just Zeenat's attention but even Jackie Shroff reacted to it. While the veteran actress threatened to steal Janhvi's fanbase, Jackie Shroff shot back and asked Zeenat to teach the younger lot how its done.

Veterans react to Janhvi's reel

"@thezeenataman, Time to make the comeback! Let's show these kids how it's done!" Jackie Shroff commented. "Stole my style, watch me steal your fanbase," Zeenat commented on Janhvi's reel. The reel and the comments by the legendary stars seems to be a planned gimmick for something upcoming. However, the trio needs to clear the air on it with an official announcement.

Janhvi not born out of wedlock

Boney Kapoor recently opened up about how Janhvi Kapoor often gets written about as Sridevi's child out of wedlock but she is not. Boney Kapoor revealed that even though he and Sridevi got married publicly in 1997, the two had tied the knot secretly in June, 1996. Boney Kapoor revealed that he and Sridevi got hitched in Shirdi on June 2, 1996. He revealed that the two spent the night together after exchanging vows and were already married when Janhvi was conceived.

"We got married on June 2. We exchanged vows, we spent a night there and it was only in January when her pregnancy was seen that we had no choice, but to marry publicly. It took place in Shirdi, on June 2. (But), in public we were married only in January (1997). That is why some scribes still write she (Janhvi) was born before marriage something like that," Boney Kapoor told YouTuber Rohan Dua.