Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya are often together at events and often share Instagram stories of their romantic getaways. Janhvi and Shikhar haven't denied or confirmed their relationship but rumours are rife that the couple are very much in a happy relationship.

Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya seek blessings at Tirupati Temple

On the auspicious occasion of Onam, Janhvi and Shikhar visited Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala

Amid heavy security, the love birds dressed in traditional attire sought a blessing on Monday morning. Janhvi Kapoor was seen in lilac saree for the temple visit and had her hair tied. While Shikhar was seen in a traditional white veshti and angavastram.

Netizens loved Janhvi Kapoor's gesture and confirmed that soon there will be a marriage announcement.

A section of fans were reminded of Sridevi, after seeing Janhvi in traditional attire.

Take a look

A user wrote, "She looks like her mom."

Another mentioned, "She is having trouble walking in that dress? Why that wobbly walk?"

The third one mentioned, "Is there a movie coming."

This isn't the first time the couple have visited the shrine, Janhvi and Shikhar, along with Khushi Kapoor, were spotted in Tirupati in December 2022.

Who is Shikhar?

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. On the show Koffee With Karan, it was revealed that Janhvi had previously dated Shikhar.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in the film Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in the film Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao.