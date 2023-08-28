Congratulations are in order! Singer Armaan Malik has announced his engagement with influencer Aashna Shroff. An elated, Armaan Malik took to his social media and shared dreamy photos with his lady love.

Singer Armaan Malik and his girlfriend Aashna Shroff took to Instagram to make their relationship official

The duo looked stunning in hues of white. Armaan opted for a white suit, while Aashna opted for a floral white one-piece. In the pictures, Armaan Khan went down on his knees and proposed to Aashna. He captioned the picture, "And our forever has only just begun", along with a heart emoji.

In one of the pictures, Aashna shows her big diamond ring finger. Sharing the photos, Aashna captioned, "Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you."

Fans and friends of Armaan took to his comment section and dropped a congratulatory message

"Aww congrats you guys," wrote Ishaan Khatter.

Rhea Chakraborty said, "Many many congratulations." Divyanka Tripathi wrote, "Congratulations! Wishing you both happiness, health and prosperity with this new beginning!"

Singer Neeti Mohan added, "OMG congratulations guys. How cute."

Who is Aashna Shroff?

Armaan and Aashna have always kept their relationship under wraps. The two don't refrain from posting about each other on social media and have been spotted at multiple events. Armaan Malik and lifestyle blogger Aashna Shroff have apparently been in a relationship since 2019.

In August, the singer penned a sweet birthday note for his girlfriend on his 30th birthday. It read, "Happy 30th to my favourite human. you've been here on this planet for 10,957 days and even though I've been a part of your life only for 2,384 of those, it feels like it's been a lifetime knowing you. Kasam se, doing nothing with you is better than doing anything with anybody. love you @aashnashroff."